AAP organises walkathon in Rajinder Nagar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a walkathon in Rajinder Nagar with senior party leaders seeking votes and alleged that the ‘Modi washing machine’ is washing away the stains of the corrupt people across the country through collaborating with the BJP.



On Sunday, under the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign, Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj showed the demo of ‘Modi washing machine’ and how after putting the biggest of corrupts in this machine, get washed and become spotless. He symbolically put Ajit

Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Praful Patel, and Naveen Jindal in the Modi washing machine

and they came out clean in saffron colour.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that a walkathon is a very good way to convey our message to the people. The Prime Minister himself said that Ashok Chavan frauded the money which was meant for the flats of Kargil widows. The Prime Minister accused Ajit Pawar of committing an irrigation scam of Rs 70,000 crore. The Prime Minister himself said for Praful Patel that he has links with Iqbal Mirchi, who is an

aide of Dawood Ibrahim.

“There was a film called ‘Ali Baba 40 Chor’, Prime Minister Modi is in the same role. Today, the BJP has become naked in front of the entire country. They have crossed all limits of shamelessness. PM Modi does not shy away from corruption. Whenever the BJP speaks against corruption, it seems as if Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh are preaching on non-violence. Through this program we are awakening the public. The way the Chief Minister of Delhi has been wrongfully jailed, the people of Delhi will respond to the jail by voting and all the seven seats in Delhi will go to the INDIA Alliance,” Singh said.

The AAP MP said that electoral bonds were revealed to be a scam. The BJP took bribes and gave business through electoral bonds. The companies from which bribes were taken have been given contracts worth Rs 3.8 lakh crore by the Modi government. ED-CBI raids were conducted on companies and bribes were taken from them. The name of the world’s most corrupt party is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the world’s biggest corrupt leader, who is the patron of the corrupt.

AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai said that the there is a lot of anger among the people of Delhi against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Every section of the society including the youth, women and elders of Delhi is extremely saddened by the arrest.

Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi, MLA Durgesh Pathak, MLA Vishesh Ravi and MLA Shiv Charan Goyal and other senior leaders participated in the walkathon as well.