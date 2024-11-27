AAP organises ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Rohtas Nagar

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a spirited ‘Karyakarta Sammelan’ in Rohtas Nagar on Tuesday, rallying support for its candidate Sarita Singh in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai addressed the gathering, where a large number of women workers were in attendance.

During his speech, Gopal Rai criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failure to delaiver progress in Rohtas Nagar, despite the area being represented by BJP leaders at every level. “Here, the councillor is from the BJP, the MLA is from the BJP, the MP is from the BJP, and there is also a BJP government at the Centre. Yet, over the last five years, Rohtas Nagar has consistently lagged behind,” he remarked. Rai referred to this as the “four-engine” failure of the BJP, where despite the power at the top, the constituency continues to suffer.

He also emphasised the growing support for AAP in the area. “This time, the people of Rohtas Nagar feel that since Arvind Kejriwal’s government is set to form in Delhi, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA should also be elected from this constituency,” Rai stated.