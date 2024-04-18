AAP orchestrates ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se Sankalp Sabha’ in S Delhi

New Delhi: In a fervent display of resistance against perceived authoritarianism, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) orchestrated a ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se Sankalp Sabha’ in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, within the Lok Sabha constituency.



Spearheaded by INDIA Alliance candidate Sahiram Pehalwan, the gathering aimed to galvanise local support to uproot the dictatorial regime. This event marked the second instalment among 200 such meetings planned across Delhi.

Sahiram Pehalwan, the AAP and INDIA Alliance candidate, emphasised the ulterior motives behind CM Arvind Kejriwal’s incarceration, “The BJP knows that if Arvind Kejriwal is out, the INDIA Alliance will secure all seven seats in Delhi, jeopardising BJP’s security deposits. Thus, BJP’s move to jail a democratically elected CM undermines democratic values,” he asserted.

Addressing the attendees, Pehalwan underscored the public’s indignation stating, “Since CM Kejriwal’s arrest, there’s been continuous anger. People believe BJP incarcerated him to curtail the distribution of free services. By jailing him, BJP insults not just the CM but all of Delhi.”

During the ‘Sankalp Sabha’ coinciding with ‘Ram Navami’, Pehalwan urged voters to retaliate through ballots, “It’s time to signal our refusal to tolerate BJP’s actions. Press the ‘jhadu’ button to convey that Delhi won’t tolerate Kejriwal’s incarceration, hindering his vision of ‘Ram Rajya’ in Delhi and Punjab,” he emphasised.

Notably, CM Arvind Kejriwal’s month-long detention, despite the Model Code of Conduct, has spurred AAP’s mobilisation. Through the ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ campaign, AAP implores voters to rebuke BJP’s authoritarianism with their ballots in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.