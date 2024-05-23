‘AAP not implementing Centre’s schemes in Delhi’

New Delhi: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday accused the AAP government of not implementing the Narendra Modi government’s flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, in the national Capital.

Addressing a press conference, Puri also alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government created obstacles in the implementation of the Metro project in every phase. At present, the Delhi Metro has been executing projects under the fourth phase of its expansion. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that his ministry has implemented projects worth Rs 53,000 crore in the national Capital.

The BJP leader also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for maintaining silence over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal allegedly by his aide Bibhav Kumar at his residence.