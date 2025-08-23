AAP: No FIR yet against BJP MLA for doc assault

New Delhi: AAP has claimed that more than 40 doctors at Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital have lodged written complaints alleging that BJP MLA Harish Khurana assaulted a doctor on duty, but no FIR has been registered so far due to the Medical Superintendent’s intervention. The party’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleging deliberate police inaction, has sought meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Police Commissioner to discuss the issue.

Bharadwaj questioned the lack of parity in Delhi Police’s response, noting that in a recent case involving an alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the accused was promptly arrested and booked under attempt to murder charges. “But when a BJP legislator assaults a doctor, no FIR has been registered till date,” he said.

Bharadwaj also said the hospital’s Medical Superintendent had refused to forward a written complaint by over 40 doctors to the police, claiming the matter had been “settled”, and alleged the intern doctor and their family were being pressured to withdraw the complaint. He argued that violence against doctors is a cognizable offence requiring mandatory FIR registration.