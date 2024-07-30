AAP MPs protest at Parl demanding L-G dismissal

NEW DELHI: A dramatic protest unfolded on the Parliament premises on Tuesday as AAP MPs demanded for immediate action against Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and the urgent regulation of coaching institutions nationwide. The demonstration was sparked by a tragic incident involving the death of three IAS aspirants due to flooding in a coaching centre basement in Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

Senior AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, ND Gupta, and other party MPs, raised slogans and displayed placards demanding the dismissal of Delhi’s L-G. The protest was marked by chants of “Sack L-G,” “Regulate coaching centres,” and “BJP is responsible for the death of students.” The MPs accused the central government of failing to address crucial issues despite repeated demands and instructions from Delhi government ministers. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh led a protest criticising the central government’s handling of Delhi’s administration and coaching institute regulation. Singh alleged that officials ignored desilting drains despite Delhi government instructions, contributing to the Rajinder Nagar accident. He accused the L-G’s office of neglect and the central government of undermining Delhi’s administration, citing their failure to regulate coaching centres operating unlawfully. Singh called for legislative action to ensure safety standards for these institutes.