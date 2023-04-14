AAP MP to file defamation case against ED for falsely naming him in chargesheet

New Delhi: AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a press conference on Thursday said that he will file a criminal defamation case against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for falsely naming him in their chargesheet. Singh has accused ED of targeting him after he raised his voice against the agency’s actions in the Parliament.



He had also given a speech on ED-CBI in the Parliament on December 12, 2022, and his name appeared in ED’s chargesheet on January 6, 2023. The AAP MP also mentioned that he will file a criminal defamation case against ED director SK Mishra, officer Bhanu Priya who signed the charge sheet, and IO Joginder Singh. Singh further invited all

citizens who have been victimised by the agency’s false allegations to come forward and inform him.

He said, “As the Privileges Committee of the Parliament has asked me to expose how the ED is fabricating false cases, I will bring your case and information before the Parliament of India’s Privileges Committee. It’s time to hold the ED accountable for their abuse of power and false accusations.”

Singh questioned the Prime Ministers of India and the ED about why his name was included in the charge sheet when it was not implicated in any statement recorded before the ED or the court.

He accused the ED of attempting to defame him by spreading false news against him in the media. Furthermore, he

alleged that the BJP also organised a press conference to defame him.

He further said, “The ED’s attempt to implicate me in a fabricated case is nothing but a political move to suppress my voice against the Adani scam and the corrupt Modi

government. It is evident that the ED is creating a false case to fulfill its own agenda. I won’t be silenced by their baseless accusations and intimidation tactics. This is a dangerous game the ED is playing, and I won’t let them get away with it. Narendra Modi may have set a retirement age for himself at 75 years, but when the ED officers get caught in the processes of justice, there will be no escape. The ED needs to be held accountable for their dangerous game, and the truth must prevail.”