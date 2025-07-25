AAP MP, SP MPs protest BJP govt’s jhuggi demolitions

New Delhi: On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, backed by Samajwadi Party MPs, led a protest inside the Parliament premises against the BJP government’s ongoing demolition of jhuggis in Delhi. Notably, the other two Rajya Sabha members from Delhi—Narain Dass Gupta and Swati Maliwal—were not present at the protest. Being fellow members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Singh thanked the Samajwadi Party for standing in solidarity with the AAP, noting their shared opposition to the BJP’s policies.

In the past five months, eight major sites have witnessed demolition drives in Delhi, including Bhoomiheen Camp, Madrasi camp, and Jailerwala Bagh. Singh alleged that the demolitions were devastating the “lives and livelihoods” of low-income migrants from Purvanchal, UP, and Bihar. He stated that prior to elections, Prime Minister Modi handed out cards promising housing under the slogan “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan” and BJP leaders were seen sharing meals with slum dwellers; however, those same leaders were now sending bulldozers to demolish their homes. He labelled the BJP as “anti-poor, anti-jhuggi, anti-UP, anti-Bihar, and anti-Purvanchal”. Further, he accused the Delhi BJP government of lying in regard to its claims of issuing proper notices before demolitions. Singh submitted a notice under Rule 267 in Parliament, under which MPs can seek suspension of regular business to discuss urgent matters, demanding that the demolition drives be halted and debated immediately. He also warned that the BJP’s targeting of Biharis in Delhi will have electoral consequences in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections: “If the BJP drives Biharis out of Delhi today, they will be driven out of Bihar during elections.”