AAP MP slams BJP for inducting corrupt leaders

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has criticised the BJP for inducting leaders accused of corruption into their government despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to take action against corrupt individuals. In a press conference on Tuesday, Singh raised doubts about the BJP’s commitment to fighting corruption and questioned its claim of being a corruption-free party by highlighting some examples.

He spoke about the case of NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was accused of corruption by PM Modi but later appointed as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the BJP-led government. Singh also mentioned BJP leaders like Kirit Somaiya, who accused individuals of corruption but saw them being given ministerial positions in Maharashtra. He cited more examples of leaders like Hemanta Biswa Sarma and Suvendu Adhikari, who faced corruption allegations but joined the BJP and obtained prominent positions.