AAP MP seeks urgent Parl discussion on lawlessnes in Capital

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a notice under Rule 267, calling for an urgent discussion on the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. In his notice, Singh slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly turning the city into a “crime-haven” by shielding gangsters and mafias.

Speaking to the media, Singh emphasised that criminal activities such as gang wars, murders, extortion, and robberies have become rampant under Amit Shah’s leadership. He pointed out the alarming rise in violence and lawlessness in the Capital, stating, “Gang wars are happening every day, gang rapes are taking place, murders are being committed, robberies are occurring, and businesspersons are being heavily extorted.”

Singh also highlighted a troubling trend where those who report these crimes, including elected representatives, are being victimised. “Those who complain, even MLAs who have filed complaints five times, are being wrongly arrested instead,” he said, indicating that the authorities are targeting the victims rather than the perpetrators.

