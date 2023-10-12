AAP MP Raghav Chadha victim of selective targeting, Delhi HC told

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Wednesday contended before the Delhi High Court that he was a victim of “selective targeting” as he was a vocal Opposition member of

Parliament and the only sitting lawmaker in the Rajya Sabha ever to have been sought to be evicted from the bungalow allotted to him.

Chadha has approached the high court challenging a trial court’s October 5 decision of vacating an interim order which stopped the Rajya Sabha secretariat from evicting him from the government bungalow allotted to him.

He said the allotment of accommodation is an exercise of guided discretion and is made after taking into account the circumstances peculiar to the MP concerned, and in exercise of this discretion, out of 245 sitting MPs in the Rajya Sabha, 115 have been granted accommodation above their default’ entitlement.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Chadha, told Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani that the MP has been provided Z+ security in view of threats, and

a large contingent of security personnel was required to be deployed at his residence. The personnel cannot be accommodated in the bungalow earlier allotted to him at Pandara Park. Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has accorded Z+ security to Chadha who is a Rajya Sabha MP from there. Due to Chadha’s close association with the Punjab-Delhi region, and as he is an incumbent MP and a former MLA, a lot of people visit him regularly, he said.