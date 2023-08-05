AAP MP Raghav Chadha condemns Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly criticised the recent speech by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying it revealed the BJP’s deep-seated animosity towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP.



AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha condemned the Home Minister’s choice of words, deeming them unfit for a position of such high authority, drawing a poignant comparison to the standards upheld by Sardar Patel.

Chadha pointed out that Shah’s speech inadvertently underscored the effective governance delivered by AAP since 2015. He contended that introducing the Delhi Services Bill was a strategic manoeuvre by the BJP to curb AAP’s growing influence following their resounding victory in the 2015 elections, which had left the BJP bereft of political power in Delhi.

The AAP leader noted that while referencing these luminaries, the BJP should take heed from the ideology of stalwarts like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had championed the cause of full statehood for Delhi.

Turning his attention to the coalition formed by AAP and other parties, he vehemently stressed the unity of the INDIA bloc, brushing off BJP’s attempts to sow discord among the allies. Chadha reaffirmed their commitment to contest the 2024 general election with unwavering strength and determination.

He also took a dig at the BJP’s confidence in securing victory in the 2024 election, interpreting it as a veiled attempt to evade accountability for unfulfilled promises. He highlighted the growing public discontent over issues such as job creation, economic growth, and social welfare initiatives, which BJP had pledged to address.

Regarding national stability and communal harmony, Chadha criticised the BJP for what he characterised as the party’s role in exacerbating communal tensions in states like Haryana and Manipur. He urged the electorate to reject the BJP’s politics to safeguard the nation’s future well-being.

Chadha lamented the recent suspension of AAP MPs from Parliament, raising questions about the BJP’s motives behind these actions. He asserted that this indicated the BJP’s unwillingness to engage with voices that diverged from their own.

In a somewhat defiant tone, he drew parallels between the privilege motion initiated against him and similar actions taken against esteemed leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh, suggesting that being included in this list was a matter of pride.