AAP moves Delhi HC seeking accommodation for Kejriwal

New Delhi: The AAP approached the Delhi High Court on Friday, seeking a direction to the Centre to allot a residence in the Capital to the party’s national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

The senior counsel appearing in the court on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said according to the guidelines issued in this regard, the president of a national political party is entitled to a residential accommodation in Delhi and therefore, former chief minister Kejriwal should be allotted a residence.

Justice Sanjeev Narula sought the Centre’s stand on the petition and listed it for hearing on November 26.

The AAP’s counsel said a letter was written to the authorities concerned on September 20 for the allotment of an accommodation to Kejriwal and subsequently, a reminder communication was also sent.

“All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor (of the AAP), who is the

national president. We want it to be in a centrally-located place,” he said.