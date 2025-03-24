Ahead of CAG report on DTC, AAP MLAs stage walkout in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: AAP MLAs staged a walkout in the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the budget session to protest Speaker Vijender Gupta's decision to skip the name of one of its legislators during a discussion under Rule 280, citing repetition of the matter. Under Rule 280, MLAs are allowed to raise issues concerning their constituencies. However, when the speaker bypassed an AAP legislator, the party's other MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, raised their voices in protest before walking out of the Assembly. Terming the action by AAP MLAs a "strategic disruption", the speaker warned the opposition members against forcing him to take action. He also remarked, "In some time, the CAG report is about to be tabled. I think the opposition doesn't like that."

The BJP-led government is set to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) later in the day. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the first budget of the BJP government in over 26 years on Tuesday. The BJP returned to power in Delhi last month after defeating AAP in the Assembly elections. The five-day budget session commenced in the morning with a "kheer" ceremony.