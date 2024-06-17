AAP MLAs urge Jal minister to intervene

New Delhi: In a bid to address the escalating water crisis in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs visited the residence of Union Jal Shakti minister C.R. Paatil on Sunday morning. The delegation, led by Chief Whip and MLA Dilip Pandey, handed over a letter requesting immediate intervention to ensure Haryana supplies water to Delhi.



Dilip Pandey highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “The water crisis inside Delhi is getting serious every moment. Due to the falling water level of Yamuna, the production of water in Delhi is decreasing. Due to this, the supply of water is being reduced in many areas. There is severe heat and in this scorching heat, water is life. Water crisis means life crisis.”

Pandey criticised the political manoeuvres surrounding the issue, asserting that the AAP and Delhi government are focused on practical solutions. He emphasized the necessity for inter-state coordination, adding, “If Union Jal Shakti Minister plays guardian’s role and does inter-state coordination, then people of Delhi will get water in this scorching heat.”

The delegation, which included former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Durgesh Pathak, and other MLAs, underscored that they had previously written to the Union Minister on Saturday. Pandey mentioned, “We emailed and messaged all his public and personal phone numbers and told him that there is a serious water crisis inside Delhi. This problem can be solved with a little coordination from you.” Pandey also pointed out issues of water theft and illegal activities affecting water flow, stating, “Water mafias are stealing water by installing pipes in Munak Canal. In Uttar Pradesh, sand mafias are blocking the flow of Yamuna by building dams and doing illegal sand mining, but no action is being taken by the Uttar Pradesh Police.”

To mitigate the crisis, Delhi’s Water Minister Atishi and various departments, including the Jal Vibhag, DM, and SDM, are working on the ground to prevent water wastage. “All departments are on the ground and efforts are being made to ensure that not a single drop of water is wasted anywhere and water is not wasted due to pipe leakage,” Pandey added.Despite not meeting Minister C.R. Paatil personally, the delegation conveyed their plea through responsible officers at his residence. Pandey expressed hope that the Union Minister would act swiftly, saying, “C.R. Paatil is a very powerful and experienced minister. His little intervention can provide relief to the people of Delhi from the severe water crisis.”