AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: The final day of the first Budget Session of the newly constituted eighth Assembly witnessed high drama as AAP MLAs staged a protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra.

The protest erupted a day after a court directed the registration of an FIR against Mishra over his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, AAP legislators stormed into the well of the House, prompting Speaker Vijender Gupta to suspend at least seven of them—Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha, Mukesh Ahlawat, Surendra Kumar, Jarnail Singh, Aale Mohammed, and Anil Jha.

Leader of Opposition Atishi, leading the protests, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of shielding Mishra. “All the accused in the riots are in jail. Why is Kapil

Mishra not behind bars? We are demanding his resignation, but the BJP is protecting

him,” she said.