AAP MLAs protest in Delhi Assembly over law and order crisis

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a fierce protest inside the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, demanding accountability from the BJP-led central government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the Capital.

The protest was triggered by a brutal murder in Neb Sarai earlier that morning, where three members of a family were killed. AAP legislators chanted slogans and marched outside the assembly premises, holding placards targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi expressed deep concern over the rising crime rate, condemning the central government for its failure to ensure the safety of citizens.

“The BJP-led central government has only one responsibility in Delhi: to ensure the safety of its citizens. However, it is now abundantly clear that the BJP-governed central government has completely failed to keep the people of Delhi safe,” she said, referring to the recent increase in violent crimes, including shootings and stabbings.

AAP Delhi State Convener Gopal Rai criticized the growing insecurity, calling Delhi “the crime capital.”

He noted, “This morning, three members of a family were killed. Not a single day passes without reports of traders being shot at, women being victimized, or murders taking place.” Rai also slammed the Union Home Minister for remaining silent, asking, “If law & order is not an issue for BJP leaders, to whom should people in Delhi turn for safety?”

Senior AAP leaders, including Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh, echoed similar concerns. Kumar stated, “Our mothers and sisters feel unsafe. Open any newspaper in Delhi today, and you’ll hear about incidents like someone being murdered, a person being stabbed to death in Naraina, a trader being shot at in his shop.”

He further criticised Amit Shah for his silence, asking, “Why are you unable to ensure a safe environment for our daughters and

mothers today?”

The protest highlighted the alarming rise of gang violence and daily crime, with AAP leaders demanding answers from the central government regarding its failure to secure the city.