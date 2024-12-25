AAP MLAs, ministers lead registration drive for ‘Mahila Samman’, ‘Sanjeevani’ schemes

New Delhi: AAP ministers, MLAs, and volunteers on Tuesday launched an extensive public outreach campaign to register people for the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ and ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’.

Party leaders, including ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, set up registration camps in Shahpur Jat and Ballimaran, an official statement said. Raghuvinder Shokeen, Sanjeev Jha, Vishesh Ravi, and Kuldeep Kumar joined the effort by conducting camps in their constituencies, it said.

The initiative was kickstarted by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday in the New Delhi constituency and Jangpura constituency. According to the statement, the registration drive will continue “indefinitely” to ensure no eligible resident is left behind.

With an estimated 35-40 lakh women expected to enrol for the ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’ and around 15 lakh senior citizens likely to benefit from the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana,’ the scale of the outreach is “unprecedented,” the statement said.