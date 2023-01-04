AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police chief, seek strict punishment for accused

New Delhi: Around 12 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party submitted a memorandum to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking demand for justice for the victim of the Kanjhawala incident.

The group of MLAs led by Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj indicated that they are angry with the police's lack of action and protection towards the accused.

The AAP MLAs demanded that the Delhi Police should take the strictest action against the accused without coming under pressure even if the accused are BJP leaders.

Atishi said that the Delhi L-G and Delhi Police are leaving no stone unturned in protecting the perpetrators of Kanjhawala because they are BJP leaders. It seems that the entire police department from top to bottom is trying to save the accused despite the gruesomeness of the crime, she said.

She suggested that along with the accused, strict action should also be taken against the police officers who weakened the case, so that police personnel also fear that strict action can be taken against them if they do not maintain law and order.

"The Police Commissioner has said that after his investigation, action will be taken against the guilty police officers, and hope that he is not making empty promises," Atishi said.

Bharadwaj added that CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi's best criminal lawyer is given to the victim's family so that even if there are some shortcomings of the police, they can overcome them too. Police officials have weakened the FIR and even delayed the FIR by 15 hours and the post-mortem by 36 hours, he said.

"Delhi Police says that the first call related to the Kanjhawala incident was received at 3:22 AM, whereas in reality the PCR was called on 112 to complain about the incident at 2:18 am. It is clear from this case that the local police were making every possible effort to suppress the case by weakening the FIR and defending the accused," Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, alleging that AAP leaders are politising the Sultanpuri incident, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said that the way AAP leaders are making politically motivated statements after the Sultanpuri mishap is condemnable.

He added: "It is a matter of regret that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal himself has spoken irresponsibly in this matter and he has given freedom to his party colleagues to speak freely in this sensitive matter which is not

desired."

Furthermore, he said that the personal comments against Delhi L-G and a Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police for two days are completely motivated by political bias.

Sachdeva has said that not only the L-G but the Union Home Ministry too has taken the Sultanpuri mishap very seriously while the Delhi BJP too has also called it a case of murder, it would be better if the AAP let Delhi Police impartially investigate this sensitive case.