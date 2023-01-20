AAP MLAs hold protest

New Delhi: AAP MLAs held a protest in the Delhi Assembly premises on Thursday demanding the suspension of the chief secretary and the secretaries of the health and finance departments for allegedly sabotaging the works of Delhi government at the behest of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The MLAs gathered under the Gandhi statue inside the Vidhan Sabha premises and raised slogans against the L-G, accusing him of undermining the elected government and causing harm to the public.

Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi said, “Today we have gathered to protest outside the Vidhan Sabha as through IAS officers in Delhi, the L-G is obstructing all the developmental works of the state government.

“He is doing this through the medium of the Principal Secretary (Finance), Principal Secretary (Health) and the Chief Secretary of Delhi.”

She claimed that the salaries of doctors and medical staff of Mohalla Clinics have not been dispensed and even the drivers and marshals of the Delhi Transport Corporation have not been given their salaries. “So,

one by one, through these IAS officers, the developmental works of the Delhi government are being obstructed by the LG,” she said.

Carrying banners and raising slogans against Saxena, the MLAs accused the L-G of conspiring against the Delhi government. The protest saw the presence of MLAs like Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Dilip Pandey among others. AAP MLAs alleged that at the behest of the L-G, tests were stopped in mohalla clinics, data entry operators were dismissed from hospitals and funds of the Delhi Jal Board were withheld.