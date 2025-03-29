AAP MLAs expelled from Delhi Assembly over Rs 2,500 scheme protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly witnessed high drama on Friday as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were expelled for raising questions about the BJP government’s unfulfilled promise of providing ₹2,500 per month to women. Led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, AAP legislators staged a demonstration within the Assembly premises, holding placards that read, “₹2,500 Kab Aayenge?”

Atishi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Delhi government of misleading women with false promises. “PM Modi had assured Delhi’s women that ₹2,500 would be deposited into their accounts by March 8. But the date has passed, and not a single rupee has been transferred,” she said.

She further alleged that the BJP had no real intention of fulfilling this commitment. “When we questioned them in the Assembly, they had no answer. Instead of responding, they expelled our MLAs one by one. This proves that the BJP neither transferred the promised amount nor plans to do so in the future,” she stated.

According to Atishi, the BJP is using distractions to evade accountability. “Since the BJP cannot provide ₹2,500 to women, it is talking about renaming Mustafabad. Next, if it fails to distribute free gas cylinders, it will rename Akbar Road. When it cannot fulfill its promise of 50,000 jobs, it will rename Humayun Road. This is a clear strategy to mislead the public,” she said.

AAP has vowed to keep pressing the BJP-led Delhi government to fulfill its electoral promises. “We will not let them escape. The BJP must answer why it has not delivered ₹2,500, free gas cylinders, jobs, and honorariums for priests,” Atishi declared.