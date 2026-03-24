AAP MLA’s car vandalised in east Delhi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar alias Monu on Monday alleged his car was vandalised by some unknown people in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, police said.



The incident was reported at 7.03 pm at the local station.

“Upon reaching the location, they found the MLA, who represents the Kondli Assembly constituency, present there along with his vehicle. The MLA informed the police that his car was parked on a roadside in front of a sweets shop when unknown persons allegedly targeted it,” an officer said.

The car’s left rear quarter glass was shattered, indicating deliberate damage, the officer said.

The police have filed a case and begun scanning CCTV footage from cameras in the area.