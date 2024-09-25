AAP MLA Vinay Mishra nominated as DJB V-C

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s Dwarka MLA Vinay Mishra has been nominated as the Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).



Party MLA from Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt and Trinagar MLA Preeti Jitender Tomar have also been nominated as members of the Board.

“Hon’ble Speaker, the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to nominate the MLAs as Vice Chairman and Members to the Delhi Water Board,” a Delhi Legislative Assembly order on Wednesday said.

The new Vice-Chairman has been nominated by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly as per the Delhi Jal Board Act of 1998, it added.

This comes as Somnath Bharti, who was the Vice President of the Delhi Jal Board earlier, had resigned from the post before filing the nomination for Lok Sabha elections in May.

Vinay Mishra posted on X in Hindi, “I am very grateful to our leader, Hon’ble Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji, for making me the Vice President of Delhi Jal Board.

“I will fulfil the important responsibility that you have entrusted to me as the Vice President of Delhi Jal Board with utmost responsibility and hard work and will try to ensure that the water supply in the whole of Delhi remains smooth and water is supplied in a better manner.”

“The people of Delhi are very happy with your mission of free electricity and water. Also, they want that

you to take up the responsibility as the Chief Minister of Delhi soon and they continue to get free water and electricity as always,” Mishra said

in the post.