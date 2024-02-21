AAP MLA seeks execution of panel report suggestions

New Delhi: AAP MLA Madan Lal on Tuesday demanded implementation of recommendations of the Idate Commission on De-notified and Nomadic Tribes in Delhi so that such communities can be brought into the mainstream.



In his address in the Delhi Assembly, the Kasturba Nagar MLA also said these communities, which belonged to a large group of different castes, had been “targeted” and treated brutally during the colonial rule. He said these De-notified and Nomadic Tribes (DNTs) were targeted using Criminal Tribes Act. Either their properties were confiscated or their members were jailed and ill-treated by the British rulers.

In 1952, this Act was repealed, thus de-notifying the DNTs as “Criminal Tribes”.

“In 2015, under the then government, a commission led by B R Idate was set up. In 2018, it submitted its recommendations for the benefit of such communities,” Lal said.

There were 198 such communities and many of them were targeted during the colonial rule as they had raised their voices against the unjust rule, the AAP MLA said.

“Today in Delhi there are 29 such communities. I appeal to you (the House), and the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) to implement the recommendations of the Idate Commission in Delhi so that such communities can be brought into mainstream and get due benefits,” Lal said. Another AAP MLA, Somnath Bharti, in his address raised the issue of alleged ill-treatment of the members of the Dalit community in the last 10 years since the BJP came to power at the Centre.