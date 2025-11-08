AAP MLA says BJP doing nothing to curb ‘monkey terror’

New Delhi: A three-month-old baby’s eye was gouged out by a monkey in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, AAP MLA from Deoli Prem Chauhan said on Friday as he hit out at the BJP-led MCD for failing to address the monkey menace in the area.

Chauhan said that residents are living in constant fear while the BJP government remains indifferent.

Describing the ground situation in Deoli’s Sangam Vihar, Chauhan elaborated at a press conference, “In the entire area, including Neem Chowk and Bihari Chowk, the monkey terror is such that people are afraid to step outside their homes. Monkeys are attacking people and causing serious injuries.”

“Such incidents are happening repeatedly, but the veterinary department and the entire MCD are asleep. No official is ready to talk about this

issue,” he charged.