AAP MLA Rajendra Gautam quits party

New Delhi: Former Delhi government minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday quit the AAP and joined the Congress, alleging discrimination against Dalit and minority leaders in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.



Minutes after announcing his resignation from the AAP and all posts held by him in the party, Gautam joined the Congress. He has also resigned as AAP MLA from the reserved Seemapuri Assembly constituency.

Reacting to Gautam’s resignation, which came a few months before the Delhi Assembly elections likely to be held early next year, the AAP said it is normal for leaders to switch sides in politics, especially when they feel they might be denied a ticket. In his resignation letter addressed to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Gautam criticised the party over appearing “very weak and helpless” before the BJP in raising issues like caste census, raising reservation limit above 50 per cent, ensuring population-based participation of ‘Bahujan Samaj’, and defending secularism.

“I have to say it with a heavy heart that its impossible to imagine about works of social justice and social equality within AAP,” he said in his resignation letter.

Gautam said, as a soldier of Babasaheb Ambedkar, he was feeling for sometime that he won’t be able to achieve the first and last goal of his life which is social justice, while being in AAP. The AAP gives no special representation to the SC, ST, OBC and minority, Gautam, who belongs to the Dalit community, said. “Party (AAP) supports upper caste MLAs or ministers when they face any allegations but it immediately abandons Muslim or Dalit even if the allegations are false. The party in a way internally blacklists the Muslim and Dalit and changes its behaviour which is painful,” he charged in his letter to Kejriwal. Gautam joined the the Aam Aadmi Party in November 2014 and went on to become minister in the Kejriwal government holding various portfolios, including social welfare. He had to resign from the minister’s post amid a political storm over his alleged remarks against Hindu deities in October 2022.