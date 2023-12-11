AAP MLA leads ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in Matiala constituency

New Delhi: AAP Delhi State vice president and MLA Gulab Singh Yadav spearheaded the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ door-to-door campaign in the Matiala Assembly constituency on Sunday, as part of the Aam Aadmi Party’s initiative.



The campaign aims to gauge public opinion on the hypothetical scenario of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal facing arrest.

During the interactions, Yadav questioned the residents about their stance on whether Kejriwal should resign if arrested, emphasising the AAP’s resilience in the face of challenges. He asserted, “It’s not the first time they have been sent to jail or faced fabricated cases. This has happened before, but they are not afraid of going to jail.”

Yadav went on to highlight the BJP’s apprehension, attributing it to Kejriwal’s growing popularity. He claimed, “Due to Arvind Kejriwal’s increasing popularity across the country, the Modi government is trying to intimidate him with the ED and CBI to stop him.”

Yadav dismissed any fear, stating, “Only those who have done something wrong fear the ED and CBI. They are not afraid of the ED and CBI. The AAP is a staunchly honest party.”

Addressing the Modi government’s focus on Kejriwal rather than key issues, Yadav stated, “The BJP is jealous because if they are not doing good work, how can any other government do? Good intentions are necessary for good work, something only the AAP possesses.”

Expressing concern about the state of democracy in the country, Yadav pointed out the alleged misuse of central agencies. He warned the BJP, stating, “The BJP doesn’t know that the same public who can put someone on the throne can also pull them down from it.”

In the midst of the ongoing political dynamics, Yadav asserted, “Today, they face a challenge to save the country’s democracy. The BJP is gradually moving towards ending the country’s democracy.”

As the AAP intensifies its ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, the political landscape remains charged, with the party asserting its commitment to democratic principles and the welfare of the people.