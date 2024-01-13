AAP MLA Imran Hussain holds ‘Jan Samvad’ dialogue

New Delhi: In a resounding display of solidarity, Delhi’s Cabinet Minister and AAP MLA from Ballimaran Assembly constituency, Imran Hussain, actively participated in the ‘Jan Samvad’ organised under the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign.



The public dialogue, held at Lal Kuan and Kasabpura, saw a massive turnout, reflecting the unwavering support of the masses for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the crowd, Hussain emphasised the transformative work carried out by the Kejriwal government, particularly in the education sector. He stated, “Arvind Kejriwal has set a great mission of providing quality education to all, and such obstacles can’t deter him.”

During the public dialogue at Lal Kuan, women attendees expressed their appreciation for the Kejriwal

government’s efforts in improving education in Delhi. They lauded the transformation of government schools in Ballimaran into modern

facilities, surpassing private schools in educational standards.

Highlighting the positive impact of the government’s initiatives, women remarked, “With the free travel in DTC buses, we can do our daily work, which also strengthens the financial condition of our homes.”

In Kasabpura, despite the severe cold, residents gathered to voice their

support for CM Kejriwal. Hussain engaged with the crowd, asking their opinion on whether Kejriwal should resign or continue to run the government if arrested.

The unanimous response was a resolute stand in favour of Kejriwal.

One resident stated, “We have chosen Arvind Kejriwal as our Chief Minister, we stand with our CM, he should not resign at all, even if he has to run the government from behind bars.”

Minister Imran Hussain shared the concerns about AAP leaders facing legal challenges and highlighted a perceived conspiracy

to arrest CM Arvind Kejriwal under false

allegations. He conveyed, “Arvind Kejriwal is the only great leader in

this country who can guarantee quality education and health facilities.”