AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak to represent Delhi government at US global summit

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak is set to represent the party and the Delhi government at a Global Summit in the United States.



The AAP announced this significant participation on Sunday on their X handle (earlier known as Twitter).

The Global Summit is scheduled to take place in New York, America from September 9 to 21, 2023. The event would be attended by representatives from 85 countries.

Leading a delegation of AAP MLAs, Durgesh Pathak, who also serves as the MCD in-charge and MLA of Rajendra Nagar, will be presenting the Kejriwal model of Delhi govt on an international platform. The chosen topic for this year’s summit centers around the challenges of urban population growth, resource limitations, and the delivery of essential services such as healthcare, infrastructures, and education to diverse socio-economic classes within cities. Pathak’s presentation will shed light on how the ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ can provide solutions to these challenges.

During the summit, Pathak will outline the Kejriwal model’s principles and its impact on the lives of the common people. He will explain how this model has efficiently delivered government schemes to the marginalized and impoverished sections of society. Additionally, he will highlight how it can contribute to enhancing governance both at the state and national levels.

Pathak expressed his pride in representing his city and stated, ‘I am proud that I’ll be representing my city. People will get a chance to know what our CM Arvind Kejriwal has wanted for the last 7-8 years. I am looking forward to make my point known globally and also to learn what other city representatives will bring.’

He further elaborated on his role as the city representative, saying, “My motive as the city representative is to discuss and tell them about our city’s planning, the steps we have taken, and our plans for more improvement of roads, garbage disposal, education, health, mohalla clinics, and others.”

The Global Summit is jointly organized by the European Union and the US government, focusing on the exemplary work accomplished at the governmental level in prestigious cities worldwide.