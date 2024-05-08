AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and son booked

Noida: Noida Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against AAP’s Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan and his son on charges of assault and criminal intimidation, officials said.

Khan claimed it was “one-sided” action by the police and that he has been wrongly framed in the case. The AAP leader and his son were booked after they allegedly assaulted and threatened employees of a filling station in Sector 95 here, the officials said.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of a filling station employee who claimed that Khan’s son had come there in the morning to get fuel for his car but jumped the queue. He allegedly insisted that the salesman should first fill the fuel in his vehicle and assaulted the salesperson. Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra said the FIR has been lodged at the Phase 1 police station against the AAP MLA, his son and some unidentified persons.

Khan, however, told PTI his son, who is a law student, was going to appear in an exam when the incident happened. “The staff of the petrol pump misbehaved with my son and also manhandled him. Now, they are using incomplete CCTV footage to malign my image,” he alleged.

Khan also claimed that after getting a call from

the local police, he reached the petrol pump, talked to its owner and the whole thing was “settled”, but later

learnt that he was also

“implicated” in the case by the police. Complainant Vinod Kumar Singh alleged that the incident took place at 9.27 am when Khan’s son arrived there and tried to jump the queue. The FIR notes that he began assaulting the salesman while claiming to be an MLA’s son.

He then pulled an iron rod from his car and started swinging it around, breaking the card machine. Other petrol pump workers intervened to protect the salesman.

‘Senior staff eventually stopped the fight and called the police, but he had already fled,’ it continued.