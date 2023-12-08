AAP min Kailash Gahlot divested of law portfolio

New Delhi: Kailash Gahlot was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio in the AAP government on Friday, a day after L-G V K Saxena recalled files related to judicial infrastructure and administration in the city as they remained pending with him for months, officials said.

They said the Chief Minister’s Office wrote to the L-G office recommending to assign the charge of the law ministry to Atishi and the proposal has received Saxena’s nod.

A notification issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on Friday said that the Law and Justice portfolio held by Gahlot was given to Atishi.

It also said the charge of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, which he once held but which was currently with Atishi, has been given to Gahlot now.

The AAP has not officially responded to queries regarding reason behind the reshuffle.

The number of portfolios held by Atishi is 13, the highest among the ministers of the Kejriwal government. Earlier in October, she was handed over the charge of water department.

In June, Atishi was given charge of the Revenue, Planning and the Finance Departments, the portfolios earlier held by Gahlot.

Gahlot now holds the charge of Transport, Home, Administrative Reforms, Women and Child Development, and Information Technology departments.

Saxena on Thursday recalled files related to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and administration system in the city, due to “delay” in clearing them by the law minister, officials had said.

The Lt Governor has directed officials to submit to him within three days files pending with the law minister for up to six months, for perusal and consideration, they said.

The L-G Secretariat was informed by a report of the principal secretary (law and justice) that 18 files were pending with the Law minister and there was no response to his request for expeditiously decide on them, officials had said.