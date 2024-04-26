AAP members distribute pamphlets, appeal people to answer arrest of Kejriwal with votes

New Delhi: In a bold move aimed at galvanising public support, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a campaign urging Delhiites to express their dissent through the power of the ballot box.



Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj spearheaded the initiative, alongside AAP and INDIA alliance candidate Somnath Bharti and other party volunteers, distributing pamphlets at Metro stations across the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The campaign, titled “Answer Jail with Votes,” was conceived in response to the recent arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, igniting widespread dismay among residents. Bharadwaj emphasised the significance of the impending Lok Sabha elections on May 25, rallying commuters to exercise their democratic rights in defiance of what he labelled a “dictatorial regime.”

“Today, along with the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Somnath Bharti, we are standing at metro stations and distributing pamphlets and appealing to the people to ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ (answer jail by voting),” Bharadwaj stated, underscoring the party’s multifaceted approach to engaging with the electorate.

The palpable discontent resonating among Delhiites was palpable, with Bharadwaj articulating their collective anguish over Kejriwal’s incarceration. The AAP minister reiterated the populace’s determination to hold the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Central Government accountable for what they perceive as an unjust imprisonment.

“Today the people of Delhi are extremely sad that their most popular Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put in jail. The people of Delhi want to give an answer to this to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi have decided that we will ‘answer jail with votes’,” Bharadwaj affirmed, encapsulating the party’s resolve to use the electoral process as a potent instrument of protest.

The campaign resonated with commuters, who expressed solidarity with the AAP’s cause, echoing Bharadwaj’s sentiments that their votes would serve as a resounding rebuke to what they perceived as an unjust assault on democratic principles.