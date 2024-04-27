AAP: MCD works halted due to non-formation of standing committee

New Delhi: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after its government was pulled up by the Delhi High Court over the issue of non-supply of books in the MCD schools, said on Friday that the work of the civic body was stopped due to the non-formation of its standing committee. The matter concerning the non-formation of standing committee, the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), was pending before the Supreme Court, the AAP said in a statement.

“The L-G illegally appointed aldermen (nominated councillors). As a result, the standing committee could not be formed. The L-G is responsible for the non-formation of the standing committee due to which the work of the MCD was stopped,” alleged the party.

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the city government over the issue of non-supply of books to the children studying in the MCD schools, saying the continuation of Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister even after his arrest puts political interest over national interest. The court said the Delhi government was “interested in appropriation of power”. The court’s observations came after the Delhi government counsel said the

matter requires certain approvals from Kejriwal who is in custody in the alleged money laundering case in connection with the 2021 excise policy.