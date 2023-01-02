AAP looting land of farmers at throwaway prices: BJP

New delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that the Kejriwal government is looting the land of the farmers of Delhi at throwaway prices.



He said that farmers' land is being acquired at the rate of

Rs 552 per square metre i.e. Rs 22 lakh per acre whereas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the farmers' land the compensation of Rs 10 to 15 crore per acre is being given by the government. The leader further added that "Farmers of Delhi will not accept this compensation and will burn copies of this order outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."

Bidhuri said that the Delhi government has acquired more than 2.5 hectares of land in Nangli Razapur village on the Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar UP link on New Ring Road for the construction of the Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-II. The price that has been fixed for the acquired land has disappointed the farmers. The government has decided to pay compensation for the cost of this land at the rate of Rs 552.42 per square metre. Land is not available in any corner of Delhi at this rate, even at hundred times the rate, but the government is going to forcibly take this land from the farmers, but the farmers are not ready to accept this price.

Till date the limit of Lal Dora has not been increased. No subsidy is given to the farmers on power and agriculture plants whereas in other states it is available to the farmers, he added.