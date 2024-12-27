AAP lodges plaint with ED against BJP leaders for distributing money

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint against two BJP leaders for allegedly distributing cash to people ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

Singh also lashed out at the ED after he failed to meet officials of the agency to lodge the complaint against former BJP MP Parvesh Verma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

He said he sought an appointment through email to meet the ED officials at 4 pm in order to lodge a complaint on the behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The complaint of AAP was received by the agency but its officials did not meet the party delegation, he said.

“In the constituency of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, Rs 1,100 each were openly given to the voters as bribe (on Wednesday). Crores of rupees would be recovered if the ED conducts raid at former MP Verma’s residence,” the AAP leaders told reporters.

Former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, representing the New Delhi seat since 2013 in the Assembly, is the AAP candidate from the constituency for the upcoming polls due in February.

Singh rued that the ED officials refused to meet him. “The ED, which is so active in everything, has no time to meet the AAP leaders. It means, it functions as an agency to act only at the command of the ruling party to topple governments and arrest opposition leaders including chief ministers,” he alleged.” The AAP MP said he will also try to meet the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax department and Election Commission (EC) to lodge complaint against the BJP leaders.

On the other hand, Verma maintained that the money was given to women by social organisation Rashtriya Swabhiman, founded by his father and former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma. The defiant BJP leader said he will continue to help the needy women till model code of conduct is imposed for the polls.

Singh also charged that another BJP leader Sirsa is also distributing cash in his area.

Sirsa said the AAP leaders were baffled after the Delhi government warned people through public notices that ‘Mahila Samman Yojna’ and Sanjeevani Yojna’ were non-existent.

“I have been helping the needy people with all kinds of help for long and

will continue to do so. Kejriwal should also start doing it since he has stashed a lot of money from the liquor scam,” said

the former MLA from Rajouri Garden area.