AAP-led MCD initiates mission to eliminate all garbage vulnerable points within 20 days

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a mission to eliminate all Garbage Vulnerable Points in Delhi, within the next 20 days and provide a permanent solution to prevent their resurgence.



AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak stressed the importance of this effort, highlighting that a significant insight from their campaign revealed that garbage accumulates when people habitually dispose of waste at specific locations.

During a press conference on Friday, Pathak emphasised that by successfully eliminating these Garbage Vulnerable Points, up to 50-60 per cent of garbage could be reduced in Delhi.

Pathak explained the strategy, stating, “We can avoid clean up of garbage through beautification and constant monitoring of clean spots. We will raise awareness among local residents to not throw garbage after the points are cleaned. MCD has prepared a zone-wise list of Garbage Vulnerable Points; we will keep adding such points after receiving public feedback. It is my appeal to Delhiites that your support is quite crucial in the success of this mission to make Delhi neat and clean.”

He further elucidated on the issue, noting that certain areas had become habitual dumping grounds, and even sanitation workers sometimes contributed to the problem. “Our officers and cleaners went on the ground and gave us feedback about the problems they faced. Sometimes, a garbage point has more garbage than it can handle,” Pathak said.

The MCD’s comprehensive plan involves designating these locations as Garbage Vulnerable Points and then implementing measures to prevent their use for garbage disposal. Pathak emphasised that the effort would encompass cleaning, beautification, structural changes, and round-the-clock security measures. Additionally, awareness campaigns among local residents will be crucial to the success of the initiative.

Pathak underscored the necessity of public cooperation, stating, “No initiative can be successful without the support of the public.” He commended the efforts of CM Kejriwal, in striving to make the city cleaner and appealed to the people to refrain from using Garbage Vulnerable Points.