AAP leaders to go on fast against CM’s arrest

In a determined stance against what they perceive as an assault on democratic values, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared a nationwide collective fast on April 7 in solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently arrested. The initiative aims to unite citizens across the country in a symbolic gesture of opposition to what they see as the authoritarian tactics of the Modi government.

During a press conference, Gopal Rai highlighted the inclusive nature of the initiative, stating, “This program transcends political affiliations; members of all parties and organisations should participate and fast at their homes, villages, neighbourhoods, blocks, tehsils, and district levels.” He appealed to individuals from all walks of life to join the collective fasting, emphasising that it is not solely an AAP endeavour but a call for all patriotic individuals who cherish democracy to partake.

The planned collective fast will witness ministers, MLAs, MPs, councillors, officials, and workers of Delhi assembling at Jantar Mantar from 11 am on April 7 to observe the fast collectively. Furthermore, citizens nationwide are encouraged to participate by observing fasts at their respective areas, sharing photographs of their involvement on dedicated websites, and collectively listening to the devotional song “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram.”

Rai stressed the importance of the collective fast, saying, “During this event, we will listen to the bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghav-Raja Ram’ and pray for Arvind Kejriwal, who is fighting against dictatorship, to gain strength.” He reiterated that the struggle against the alleged tyranny of the central government will continue and emphasised the need for a united front to challenge what they perceive as authoritarianism.