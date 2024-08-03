‘AAP leaders making false statements’

New Delhi: The L-G office on Friday alleged AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, of issuing “patently false deliberately, misleading and blatantly improper” statements that a woman and her child drowned in a DDA drain.

The AAP leaders have alleged that the deaths of the woman and her child in East Delhi on Wednesday evening took place after they fell into a drain of the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday evening and demanded the resignation of the L-G, who is chairman of the Authority. “While this is undoubtedly another example of abuse and scoot typical of the AAP and its leadership, the fact of the matter is that the drain in which the unfortunate incident of drowning happened at Khoda colony belonged to the MCD under the control of AAP,” said the L-G office. The 1,000-metre drain was neither desilted nor covered, it claimed. The total length of the drain is 1,350 metres, out of which 1,000 metres falls in the jurisdiction of the MCD, which was handed over to it by the DDA on April 17, 2023, the L-G office said.

“AAP MP Sanjay Singh, MLA Kuldeep Kumar, party spokesperson Priyankar Kakkar and the AAP, yesterday issued a patently false, deliberately misleading and blatantly improper statement holding the DDA responsible for the tragic death of a lady and her child by drowning and demanded the Hon’ble L-G’s resignation. The same set of lies were again peddled today in a press conference by minister Gopal Rai and MLA Kuldeep Kumar”, it charged.