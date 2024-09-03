AAP leaders celebrate resumption of pension payments for elderly residents of Delhi

New Delhi: In a heartfelt gathering at Shah Auditorium on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated the resumption of pension payments for elderly residents of Delhi, despite the ongoing legal challenges faced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The event, titled ‘Buzurgon Ka Rakha Khayal, Jeete Raho Kejriwal,’ was marked by expressions of gratitude from pensioners and reaffirmations of support for Kejriwal and his government.

Senior AAP leaders, including Dilip Pandey, Jitendra Singh Tomar, Rakhi Bidlan, and Jarnail Singh, took part in the interaction with pensioners.

The event was notable for its high spirits and positive sentiment, even as former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was unable to attend due to the recent arrest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Dilip Pandey praised Kejriwal’s efforts, stating, “After months, due to the efforts of Kejriwal government, pension for the elderly has been started again in Delhi.”

He added, “We are with all the elderly people today and we have always been taught to respect the elderly.

But BJP has not even a little shame as his (Amanatullah Khan) mother-in-law is old and is undergoing cancer treatment, so he had asked for relief for a few days.

However, it is useless to expect humanity from BJP. His plea was not heard and once again ED carried out a raid at his house in a case that court and CBI have already said that there was no corruption. It is clearly an example of BJP’s conspiracy to break its opponents.”

Jitender Singh Tomar, another senior AAP leader, highlighted the party’s commitment to public welfare, asserting, “People love Arvind Kejriwal because they have seen his work in the last 10 years. Even from jail, Arvind Kejriwal is concerned for his public. He made sure that all of these people get their pension.

While Modi government takes a very wrong way, if they are confident that they can win, why don’t they work for the people like AAP does? Central stopped pension, Kejriwal ji didn’t stop working even from jail.”

Pensioners expressed their appreciation and support for Kejriwal, emphasising his personal touch and commitment to their well-being.

Rakesh Kumar, a pensioner, praised the Delhi government’s efforts, saying, “We don’t have any complaint against AAP. We are very happy with their work. And I firmly believe that what Delhi government can do for the public and has been doing, central can never come close. BJP is scared of Kejriwal and AAP.

They are scared that’s why they are unnecessarily trapping CM Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in false cases because they know that they are nothing in front of AAP in Delhi.”

Sunita Kumari (80), another pensioner, shared her personal gratitude, “Arvind Kejriwal is my son. He has done so much for us. I went for ‘teerth’(pilgrimage) because of him. And when he comes back I’ll go again.”

She added, “I got my pension today only, I went to their office to inform them they brought us here. We also wanted to come to thank AAP. My pension was stopped for 8 months. It was a little difficult to manage as I get my medicines from my money. But otherwise AAP has done a lot. They have done a good job in the education sector also.”

The event concluded with a festive note, as pensioners expressed their plans to celebrate Kejriwal’s anticipated release from jail.

Krishna Nagar resident Chanan Ram declared, “When Arvind Kejriwal’s bail is granted, we will welcome him with drums and celebrations.”