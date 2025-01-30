AAP leaders carry bottles of ammonia mixed water to BJP headquarters; dare Shah, Saini to drink it

New Delhi: The AAP leaders were stopped by police near the BJP headquarters here on Thursday, as they tried to give ammonia mixed water to the party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amid controversy over his "Haryana government mixed poison in water for Delhi", AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal earlier the day claimed that ammonia content in Yamuna went upto 7 ppm (parts per million) that is dangerous for human health.

During a press conference, Kejriwal also showed four bottles -- one each for Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the AAP leaders will present the bottles to the BJP and Congress leaders, daring them to drink it if they thought that it was fit for human consumption.

Carrying a bottle outside the BJP headquarters here, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said this "poisonous" water is having six times more ammonia than permissible limit that was being tried to be supplied in Delhi.

"We want to take this water to the BJP office and let Shah, Sachdeva, Saini and Rahul Gandhi, who is supporting them, drink it," he said.

The AAP leader said that the BJP should be ashamed and alleged it wanted to make the people of Delhi drink "poisonous" water.

The AAP leaders kept the bottles outside the BJP headquarters here when the police stopped them.