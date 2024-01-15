AAP leaders Atishi, Bharadwaj vow to protect rights of slum dwellers

New Delhi: In a strong stance against the demolition of slums in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi



and Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed their firm commitment to protecting the rights of slum dwellers.

Atishi, while visiting BR Camp behind Race Course, addressed the looming threat of demolition faced by residents. The Delhi Cabinet Minister asserted, “Whether we have to stand in front of bulldozers or obtain orders from the court, Aam Aadmi Party will not let the people living in jhuggis of BR Camp become homeless.”

Atishi highlighted the contradiction between pre-election promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the post-election actions of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), stating, “Ahead of elections, BJP always promises people to give them houses in the place as their existing houses, but as soon as the elections get over, all the promises fall flat.”

She condemned the BJP-led DDA’s plan to relocate residents to Narela and Kakrola, disrupting their lives and pushing them miles away from work and schools.

Furthermore, Atishi emphasised the AAP’s commitment, declaring, “Until Arvind Kejriwal is Chief Minister of Delhi, we will not let this happen. We will fight for the rights of these slum dwellers on the roads of Delhi, by standing in front of bulldozers, in court, and in Parliament.”

Additionally, Bharadwaj also echoed these sentiments during the launch of AAP’s campaign, ‘Ghar bachao, BJP hatao,’ against the BJP-led central government’s policy of rendering slum-dwellers homeless.

He urged the judiciary to refrain from ordering demolitions until in-situ housing is provided, citing violations of laws, court orders, and humanitarian principles.

Bharadwaj accused BJP-controlled agencies, including DDA, Railways, ASI, and Delhi Police, of demolishing slums unlawfully.

Expressing concerns over the situation in the Safdarjung Flying Club’s slum cluster, Bharadwaj highlighted a notice issued by Railways, stating, “The notice orders the dwellers to shift from this place to some other place themselves. The responsibility of displacement lies with the agency to which the land belongs. This land belongs to the Central Government, hence it is the responsibility of DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board).”

He termed the notice as ‘ridiculous and cruel’ and emphasised the need for adherence to legal norms for in-situ rehabilitation.

Bharadwaj criticised the BJP’s approach, alleging, “The Bharatiya Janata Party says what to do for so many homeless people. When you destroy those people and make them homeless, then what else can be done?” He accused the BJP of misleading the courts and urged the judiciary to consider the rights and well-being of slum-dwellers.

As the AAP leaders intensify their efforts to safeguard slum communities, the clash over the demolition issue remains a focal point, with legal battles and public awareness campaigns being key components of their strategy.