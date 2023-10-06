AAP leaders are ‘nervous’, saying absurd things: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP leadership is “nervous” after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest in the “liquor scam” case and is spending huge resources to protect him.



Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala and MP Parvesh Verma also alleged during a press conference at the BJP’s national headquarters that Kejriwal is the “kingpin” behind the “scam” and his role will soon be investigated.

“Doesn’t Kejriwal have faith in the judiciary of the country that his party is protesting and spending such huge amount of money to save the corrupt?” Verma asked.

He also claimed that Kejriwal has spent Rs 60 crore on “big lawyers” to “save” Singh and Sisodia, both accused in the case. Kejriwal and his entire party are trying to defend Singh, who was caught in the “liquor scam”, the BJP leaders said.

“AAP leaders are nervous after Singh’s arrest and are saying absurd things. Arvind Kejriwal, who calls himself an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, is the actual mastermind in the liquor scam and he is also going to be under investigation soon,” they said.

Alleging that Kejriwal and his party always play the victim card, Verma said they are now saying that the BJP is scared because of the elections.

“These things will not help Kejriwal and the AAP when ED asks questions to Sanjay Singh,” he said. He claimed the ED has told the court about a transaction of Rs 2 crore involving Singh. Poonawala also took a dig at Kejriwal, saying he used to raise slogans of a corruption-free India with Anna Hazare but has now become a “protege” of Lalu Yadav.

“If no evidence has been found in the liquor scam case, then why did the court call Manish Sisodia the principal architect of the scam in a hearing? Along with this, the court has accepted the money transaction,” he said, seeking Kejriwal’s reply to 15 questions posed by the BJP.

Poonawala also attacked the Congress, the AAP’s partner in the opposition INDIA

alliance, of keeping mum over the issue.