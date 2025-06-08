AAP leader writes to Education Minister Ashish Sood; 3 govt schools awaiting admissions, says Atishi

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written a letter to Education Minister Ashish Sood, demanding immediate action to start admissions in three fully-constructed government schools located in Sector 27 Rohini, Sunder Nagri, and Kirari. Despite the buildings being completed between November 2024 and January 2025, they remain locked and non-functional as the new academic session has already begun.

In the letter, Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi began by stating, “I have come to know through newspaper reports that three fully-ready Delhi government school buildings have not yet been open for admissions in the current academic session.” She continued: “These school buildings were especially built in these densely populated areas due to lack of adequate government schools in the vicinity because of which either there was overcrowding in government schools of the area or parents were forced to send their children to private schools.