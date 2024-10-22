AAP leader Sisodia resumes ‘padyatra’

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia resumed his ‘padyatra’ with fervour on Monday, rallying support in the Bijwasan Assembly constituency.



The event marked a significant moment for AAP as Sisodia took the opportunity to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its governance failures in Delhi and beyond, particularly in light of

Arvind Kejriwal’s recent imprisonment on what the AAP calls “false charges.”

Addressing a gathering warmly welcoming him with flowers and garlands, Sisodia declared, “BJP jailed Arvind Kejriwal to stop Delhi’s work and harm the people.” He emphasized the strides made by the AAP government in improving education, healthcare, and electricity services, arguing that the BJP’s

actions were an attempt to derail these initiatives.

Sisodia recounted the transformation of Delhi’s infrastructure since AAP took office in 2015. “Before 2015, there used to be long power cuts for hours. Today, Delhi has 24x7 electricity,” he stated, underscoring the contrast with BJP-ruled states where he claimed such facilities were sorely lacking. “The BJP people realised that government schools and hospitals are not improving in any of its states, that’s why BJP started having problems with this,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister further urged the citizens of BJP-ruled states to question their government’s failure to replicate Delhi’s successes.