AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves SC against HC order denying bail

: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which refused to grant him bail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The high court had on February 7 rejected the bail application of Singh, who has been re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Delhi, but directed the trial court to expedite the trial once begins. The plea challenging the high court order has been filed through advocates Vivek Jain and Rajat Bhardwaj.

While delivering the verdict, the high court had said the issue of admissibility of the statement of approver, Dinesh Arora, cannot be tested at this stage of grant of bail and the same would be tested at the time of trial. In view of the material against Singh, including the statements of the approver and the witnesses, relief cannot be given at this stage, the court had stated.