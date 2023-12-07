AAP leader Reena Gupta unveils ‘Kejriwal Model of Governance’ at COP28 in Dubai

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Reena Gupta took centre stage at COP28 in Dubai, representing Delhi among 100+ global mayors and leaders, highlighting the climate initiatives spearheaded by the Delhi government.



Gupta unveiled the ‘Kejriwal Model of Governance’ and showcased Delhi’s notable climate breakthroughs, earning international acclaim at the United Nations Climate Conference.

Gupta emphasised the inclusive approach adopted by the Delhi government to tackle climate change and promote social equity. The introduction of ‘Pink Passes’ for free bus rides aimed at encouraging women to use public transportation has proven a monumental success, surpassing 100 crore bus rides.

She stated, “Free travel can be a powerful tool in empowering women, widening the window of opportunity for them to join the workforce.”

The ‘City of Lakes’ project, a commitment to sustainable urban development, was highlighted as a remarkable example of investing in blue infrastructure. The AAP leader elaborated, “It is changing the capital’s landscape, increasing water tables, and bringing back birds, giving Delhi 14 new lakes and 35 water bodies in 5 years.” The initiative not only promotes biodiversity but also enhances heat resilience, crucial in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Gupta underlined the success of Delhi’s Free Water Policy, providing 20 kilolitres of free water to residents while encouraging conservation among those exceeding the limit.

Rainwater harvesting, sewage water treatment, and innovative waste management, including bio-mining, showcased Delhi’s commitment to sustainable water and waste practices.

Addressing the issue of plastic waste, Gupta noted Delhi’s impressive 50 per cent segregation in all wards by February 2023. The ban on single-use plastic bags further exemplifies the city’s commitment to reducing non-biodegradable waste. The closure of polluting power plants and the “3i model” for Electric Vehicles, focusing on Inclusion, Incentivising, and Innovation, demonstrated Delhi’s strides towards emission-free mobility.