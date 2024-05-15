AAP launches ‘Washing Machine’ drive to attack BJP

New Delhi: In a bid to unravel what they claim as the BJP’s facade of anti-corruption measures, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has initiated its ‘Washing Machine’ campaign. AAP’s Delhi state convenor, Gopal Rai, and Cabinet minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, spearheaded the campaign’s launch from the



party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Rai, expressing the party’s motive, stated, “Through ‘Washing Machine’ campaign, we will tell entire Delhi truth of BJP and Narendra Modi’s claim of fighting and ending corruption.”

He further emphasised, “The truth of the Central government should be exposed before the public, so that people can take right decisions.”

During the launch event, Bharadwaj theatrically demonstrated the alleged cleansing process of corruption-accused leaders within the BJP. He depicted scenarios where leaders such as Ashok Chavan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ajit Pawar, allegedly embroiled in corruption scandals, emerged unscathed after being ‘washed’ in the BJP’s metaphorical washing machine. Bharadwaj dramatised the scenario, portraying how these leaders, once joining the BJP, were relieved of legal pressures from agencies like the ED and CBI.

Bharadwaj highlighted the perceived dichotomy, stating, “Prime Minister is talking about fighting corruption, but corrupt are being cleaned with black magic of BJP’s washing machine.” He added, “Country is being run by two agencies, ED, CBI.”

The campaign launch featured a symbolic enactment, showcasing a large washing machine on one side of the stage and a jail on the other. Allegedly corrupt individuals, upon joining the BJP, were depicted as being ‘washed’ in the

machine, emerging unblemished and subsequently absolved of their legal troubles.

Bharadwaj, embodying the alleged sentiments of the corrupt leaders, compared their transformation to the narrative seen in advertisements, stating, “Similarly, these leaders are scared of the ED, CBI but as soon as they join the BJP, all their troubles go away.”