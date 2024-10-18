AAP launches Sisodia-led programme ‘Shiksha Par Baat’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has initiated a new outreach programme titled ‘Shiksha Par Baat,’ led by former Education Minister Manish Sisodia, aimed at engaging parents in shaping the future of Delhi’s education policy.



The first event took place in Patparganj, drawing over 500 parents eager to discuss the advancements in Delhi’s public education system and share their feedback.

During the event, Sisodia expressed gratitude for the parents’ support, highlighting the transformative impact of AAP’s education reforms. “Under my ministership, Delhi’s public education system saw remarkable improvements, with government

school results surpassing private schools for the past seven years,” he noted, emphasising the need for continuous dialogue with parents to further enhance educational outcomes.

Prior to the gathering, Sisodia sent out invitation letters to parents, where he stated, “I hope your children are studying well at school and home. Arvind Kejriwal and I are always attentive to your children’s education.”

He recounted his commitment since becoming Deputy Chief Minister, relaying a directive from Kejriwal, “Provide an education system for every child in Delhi, even those from the poorest families, as if you are doing it for your own son and daughter.”

In his letter, Sisodia underscored the AAP’s accomplishments in providing quality education, such as sending teachers and principals abroad for training, implementing new curricula, and offering free coaching for competitive exams.

He remarked, “Due to these efforts, for the past seven years, the results of

Delhi government schools have consistently outperformed private schools.”

During his address, Sisodia spoke passionately about the socio-economic barriers to education, stating, “Unfortunately, there are still people in the country who do not want poor children to succeed. They fear that if every child receives a good education, the opportunities for their own children will diminish.”

He urged parents to support efforts to keep those who obstruct educational progress away from governance.