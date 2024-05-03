AAP launches signature campaign against CM’s arrest

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiated a signature campaign titled ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ as a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The campaign commenced with fervour, witnessing active participation from Delhiites expressing solidarity with Kejriwal.



INDIA Alliance candidate from East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Kuldeep Kumar, alongside AAP MLA from Jangpura, Praveen Kumar, inaugurated the campaign at Lajpat Nagar Central Market. Participants poured their hearts out by inscribing messages such as ‘I love you Kejriwal’ and ‘Miss you Kejriwal.’

Expressing his sentiments, Kuldeep Kumar stated, “There is immense discontent among Delhiites due to the unjust incarceration of CM Arvind Kejriwal, who significantly enhanced the city’s infrastructure, including round-the-clock electricity, water supply, and improved educational and healthcare facilities.” Kumar further emphasised, “The people of Delhi stand in solidarity with their leader and will respond to his confinement by voting decisively against the BJP.”

He emphasized that these campaigns reflect the public’s dissatisfaction with the BJP’s actions, asserting, “All these campaigns are not being run by ‘AAP’, but by people of Delhi, so that they can express their displeasure against BJP.” Echoing similar sentiments, MLA Praveen Kumar condemned the BJP’s actions, affirming, “The public fervently desires Kejriwal’s release, evident through expressions of love and appreciation in the signature campaign.”

Praveen Kumar elaborated, “Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure witnessed substantial progress in Delhi, from infrastructure development to welfare schemes benefiting every stratum of society. The BJP’s attempt to keep him incarcerated contradicts the public sentiment.”

Both leaders emphasised the imminent electoral response, with Kuldeep Kumar affirming, “Delhiites eagerly await May 25 to oust BJP from Delhi.”

The campaign symbolises public outcry against perceived injustice, with participants vehemently advocating for Kejriwal’s release, underscoring the deep-rooted support the Chief Minister commands among the citizens of Delhi. As the political landscape intensifies, the repercussions of Kejriwal’s arrest reverberate through the capital, setting the stage for a charged electoral showdown.