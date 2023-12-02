AAP launches ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) initiated the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign in Delhi on Friday, marking the commencement of a unique political outreach strategy. AAP Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai personally spearheaded the door-to-door campaign in the Laxmi Nagar area, emphasising the party’s commitment to engaging with the public on a critical issue.



Rai asserted that the campaign aims to seek public opinions on whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign if arrested or continue governing from jail.

During the campaign kick-off, Gopal Rai expressed concerns about a purported conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to arrest Kejriwal. He remarked, ‘The BJP is plotting the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal out of fear of losing in the Lok Sabha elections.’ Rai and party workers engaged with residents, posing the pivotal question of whether, in the event of an arrest, the CM should resign or continue to run the government from jail.